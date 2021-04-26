Three of a family electrocuted in Lahore

Three persons, including a man and his two children, were electrocuted at Ravi Road area, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Three persons, including a man and his two children, were electrocuted at Ravi Road area, here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident took place when an iron rod touched with high voltage electric wires passing over a roof in Timber Market, Ravi Road.

Resultantly, Asif (35) and his two children - Gohar (8) and Faiza (10) - died.