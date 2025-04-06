Three Of A Family Hit To Death
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 04:20 PM
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A speeding truck hit a motorcycle, killing three members of a family near Borrana Chowk on Syphon Road in Karampur police limits on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Muhammad Rafiq, a resident of Mauza Hassan Shah, his 22-year-old daughter Mehwish Bibi, and his 8-year-old niece Anisa.
Rescue 1122 teams and Karampur police reached the scene immediately and shifted the bodies to the Rural Health Centre, Karampur, for postmortem. Police have impounded the truck and launched an investigation.
Recent Stories
Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..
UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza
UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow
Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..
DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand
Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..
Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..
OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..
Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..
Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471
12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Public support crucial to tackle challenges: Attaullah Tarar6 minutes ago
-
CM stresses role of sports in promoting peace, development6 minutes ago
-
Three of a family hit to death6 minutes ago
-
Green and clean Pakistan initiative takes root in Kohat16 minutes ago
-
KP police launch "Safe City" surveillance project in Peshawar16 minutes ago
-
Rise and Shine Girls Education Network calls upon KP govt for improved Education budget16 minutes ago