Three of a family hit to death

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A speeding truck hit a motorcycle, killing three members of a family near Borrana Chowk on Syphon Road in Karampur police limits on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Rafiq, a resident of Mauza Hassan Shah, his 22-year-old daughter Mehwish Bibi, and his 8-year-old niece Anisa.

Rescue 1122 teams and Karampur police reached the scene immediately and shifted the bodies to the Rural Health Centre, Karampur, for postmortem. Police have impounded the truck and launched an investigation.