Open Menu

Three Of A Family Hit To Death

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Three of a family hit to death

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A speeding truck hit a motorcycle, killing three members of a family near Borrana Chowk on Syphon Road in Karampur police limits on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Rafiq, a resident of Mauza Hassan Shah, his 22-year-old daughter Mehwish Bibi, and his 8-year-old niece Anisa.

Rescue 1122 teams and Karampur police reached the scene immediately and shifted the bodies to the Rural Health Centre, Karampur, for postmortem. Police have impounded the truck and launched an investigation.

Recent Stories

Building sustainable world-class health system ens ..

Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..

11 minutes ago
 UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatm ..

UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza

26 minutes ago
 UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

26 minutes ago
 Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fib ..

Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA expands electricity distribution network to m ..

DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand

2 hours ago
Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring ..

Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..

2 hours ago
 Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbrea ..

Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..

3 hours ago
 OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new fina ..

OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..

3 hours ago
 Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of it ..

Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..

3 hours ago
 Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

6 hours ago
 12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flood ..

12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan