Three of a family hurt in road mishap

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Atleast three persons of a family including father and his two minor kids sustained injuries as dog suddenly collided with their motorcycle near Jungle Maryala on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a person namely Muhammad Ashraf s/o Nawaz was going somewhere riding on motorcycle along with his kids when suddenly a dog came on road and collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcycle went uncontrolled and fell down. As a result, Ashraf his son Muhammad Irfan and daughter Sonia Bibi sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.