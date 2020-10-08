UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Of A Family Hurt In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

Three of a family hurt in road mishap

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Atleast three persons of a family including father and his two minor kids sustained injuries as dog suddenly collided with their motorcycle near Jungle Maryala on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a person namely Muhammad Ashraf s/o Nawaz was going somewhere riding on motorcycle along with his kids when suddenly a dog came on road and collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcycle went uncontrolled and fell down. As a result, Ashraf his son Muhammad Irfan and daughter Sonia Bibi sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

Related Topics

Injured Road Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

39 minutes ago

NAB writes letter to FIA to place Nawaz Sharif on ..

41 minutes ago

US election campaigns seek voters’ data for demo ..

46 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

58 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.