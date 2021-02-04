Three of a family injured in cylinder blast

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :At least three persons from the same family sustained burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in Khushal Bagh locality of Warsak Road here on Thursday morning.

Rescue 1122 officials said three people identifies as Mudassar Shah (36), son of Wali Muhammad, Aysha Bibi (32), wife of Mudassar Shah and Musa Khan, son of Mudassar Shah were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital with burn injuries after a leaked cylinder exploded at their house.

It further said that condition of the injured was stated to be stable at the hospital.