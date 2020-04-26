UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Of A Family Injured In Dacoity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 11:10 AM

Three of a family injured in dacoity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Dacoits injured three persons of a family including a woman at Islampura colony Jalalpur Pirwala.

Four armed dacoits broke into house of a farmer Allah Dittah where a woman showed resistance.

In response the bandits opened fire injuring one woman Zareena Bibi and her two kids and fled away.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and shifted the injured to hospital. City police started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Jalalpur Pirwala SITE Rescue 1122 Women Family

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 26, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WFP chief review global fight a ..

10 hours ago

Health Sector launches new app &#039;ALHOSN UAE&#0 ..

10 hours ago

COVID-19 tests break one million mark; recoveries ..

10 hours ago

UAE accelerating cultural cooperation with Jordan, ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.