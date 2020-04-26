Three of a family injured in dacoity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Dacoits injured three persons of a family including a woman at Islampura colony Jalalpur Pirwala.

Four armed dacoits broke into house of a farmer Allah Dittah where a woman showed resistance.

In response the bandits opened fire injuring one woman Zareena Bibi and her two kids and fled away.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and shifted the injured to hospital. City police started investigation.