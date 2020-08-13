Three of a family killed, 16 injured as balcony of hotel collapses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHIRRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) ::Atleast three persons were killed and 16 others including women and children were injured when a balcony of a hotel couldn't sustain their weight and collapsed here on Thursday.

Police said all the ill-fated victims belonged to the same family from Qusur district of Punjab. While six critically injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital.

All the family members were on a tour of Chitral and taking pictures from the balcony of the fourth floor when it collapsed due to their collective weight.

The dead were identified as Rashida Bibi, Ejaz and his wife Fakhira Bibi while the injured included former Nazim of Qusur, Imran Zeb, son of Muhammad Hanif, Rashida, Mudassir, son of Muhammad Hanif, Safia Bibi, wife of Imran, Tabassum, daughter of Imran, Moasib, son of Mudassir, Rutba, daughter of Jamil, Mukhbar, son of Jamil, Dorekh, son of Jamil, Izzat, son of Ejaz, Meerab, daughter of Imran, Issa, son of Mudassir, Silha, wife of Mudassir and Sareer, son of Mudassir.

Hospital sources said six of the injured were referred to Peshawar owing to their serious condition. Most of the injured have head injuries, and their final state would be determined once they get consciousness, the hospital sources added.