Three of a family killed as train hit bike in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :A woman and her two children were killed while her husband was injured as a train hit a motorcycle at an unmanned railway crossing near Chah Jhumra railway station on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, the cargo train was on its way when it hit the bike near Chah Jhumra railway station.

As a result, the woman and her children were killed on the spot.

The victims were identified as Asia, Mehak and Ali Hassan while Wajid was injured and shifted to the Allied Hospital.