Three Of A Family Killed As Train Hit Bike In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 09:13 PM
A woman and her two children were killed while her husband was injured as a train hit a motorcycle at an unmanned railway crossing near Chah Jhumra railway station on Thursday
According to Rescue-1122, the cargo train was on its way when it hit the bike near Chah Jhumra railway station.
As a result, the woman and her children were killed on the spot.
The victims were identified as Asia, Mehak and Ali Hassan while Wajid was injured and shifted to the Allied Hospital.