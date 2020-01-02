UrduPoint.com
Three Of A Family Killed As Train Hit Bike In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 09:13 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :A woman and her two children were killed while her husband was injured as a train hit a motorcycle at an unmanned railway crossing near Chah Jhumra railway station on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, the cargo train was on its way when it hit the bike near Chah Jhumra railway station.

As a result, the woman and her children were killed on the spot.

The victims were identified as Asia, Mehak and Ali Hassan while Wajid was injured and shifted to the Allied Hospital.

