Three of a family killed, four injured in roof collapse incident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Three children were killed,while four other members of a family suffered injuries in roof collapse incident.

According to Rescue-1122 here on Tuesday said that Waryam r/o Vaddian Kangaan,Abbaspur road,along with his family,was sleeping in home when due to heavy downpour, the roof of the house caved-in.

Consequently,all the family members were buried under the debris.

On getting information, Rescue teams reached the site and started operation.

Three children--Saira (17), Naseem Bibi, Rizwan received serious injuries and died on the spot,while four others -- Nasreen wife of Waryam, Maria (18), Manahil (8) and Muhammad Hussain s/o Boota sustained minor injuries and were provided first aid on the spot, said rescue sources.