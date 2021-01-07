UrduPoint.com
Three Of A Family Killed In Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Three of a family killed in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Three members of a family were killed in a road accident near Samundri on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place near Chak 469 on Rajhana Road when a rashly driven bus of a private company hit a motorcycle.

Consequently, Allah Ditta and his nephew Hashmat died on-the-spot while Razia Bibi sustained serious injuries. She was rushed to THQ hospital Samundri, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased belong to Chak 183-GB Toba Tek Sing. The police handed over the bodies to the family after completing legal formalities.

The bus driver fled the scene leaving the vehicle there. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

