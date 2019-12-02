Three of a family killed in car, tractor trolley collision

Three people of a same family were killed in collision between a car and tractor trolley at Layyah Road in Karor Lal Esan, a tehsil of Layyah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Three people of a same family were killed in collision between a car and tractor trolley at Layyah Road in Karor Lal Esan, a tehsil of Layyah.

The tragic accident occurred when a car collided with a tractor trolley loaded with sugarcane from behind, killing a woman and her two sons on the spot and injuring four other family members.

Rescue teams reached at the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters Hospital. The deceased included 40-year-old Shakeela, 16-year-old Aqib and 13-year-old Abeer. The injured were identified as Pervaiz, 10-year-old Laiba,seven year-old Maryam and 18-year-old Atif.

According to police, the ill-fated family was returning to Layyah after attending a marriage ceremony at Bhakkar.