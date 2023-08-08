Three of a family killed in firing incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Three persons of a family including a man his wife and a child were killed by unknown armed men in Quetta on Tuesday, police said.

They said that man was going home on his motorbike when unknown armed men opened fire at them within the precincts of Manzoor Shaheed PS, killing all on the spot.

The dead bodies were shifted to the civil hospital, Quetta, for medico-legal formalities. The cause of killing is yet to be ascertained.

Further probe is underway.