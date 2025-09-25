Three of a family killed in M-4 motorway accident

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Three members of a family, including a woman,her son and daughter-in-law, were killed in a road accident on the M-4 motorway near Rasheeda on Thursday.

According to motorway police, a car traveling from Azad Kashmir to Karachi collided with a truck, resulting in the instant death of all three occupants of the car.

The deceased were identified as Asim Aziz, son of Abdul Aziz, his wife Hina, and his mother Aziz Begum, residents of Karachi.

The bodies were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital for legal formalities.