UrduPoint.com

Three Of A Family Killed In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 08:50 PM

Three of a family killed in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Three members of a family including a woman, her son and daughter were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a tractor trolley at Mailsi-Vehari road on Monday.

Mushtaq Ahmad (27) r/o Alampur, Mailsi, was taking home his elderly mother Manzoor Mai and teenage sister Kiran (15) by his motorcycle.

Upon reaching near Bhutta Omar on Vehari road, a tractor trolley trampled them from behind.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and found all the three persons lifeless upon checking for treatment.

The bodies were shifted to a local hospital. Police have started investigations. Accused driver escaped from the scene and was still at large.

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Vehari Mailsi Rescue 1122 Women Family All From

Recent Stories

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

57 minutes ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

57 minutes ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

57 minutes ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

57 minutes ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on r ..

Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-election as Uzbek president

57 minutes ago
 Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British ..

Assange's Fiancée Says He Lost Weight in British Prison, Looks Unhealthy

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.