Three of a family killed in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Three members of a family including a woman, her son and daughter were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a tractor trolley at Mailsi-Vehari road on Monday.

Mushtaq Ahmad (27) r/o Alampur, Mailsi, was taking home his elderly mother Manzoor Mai and teenage sister Kiran (15) by his motorcycle.

Upon reaching near Bhutta Omar on Vehari road, a tractor trolley trampled them from behind.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and found all the three persons lifeless upon checking for treatment.

The bodies were shifted to a local hospital. Police have started investigations. Accused driver escaped from the scene and was still at large.