Three Of A Family Killed In Road Mishap

Sun 12th December 2021 | 02:20 PM

Three of a family killed in road mishap

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Three persons of a family including a minor girl were crushed to death here near Phoolnagar Saran Adda on Sunday.

Police said that Imran (18) along with his mother Abida Bibi (35) and 4-year-old sister Amna,residents of Depalpur, was travelling to Okara from Lahore on a motorcycle.

The two-wheeler went out of control while over-taking the tractor trolley and they fell on the road.Meanwhile the trolley ran over them,killing all of them on the spot.

On getting information,Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Trauma Center, Phoolnagar.

Police launched investigation.

