Three of a family killed in road mishap in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Three people were killed in road accident in Wan Bhachran police limits.

Police sources said Monday that Atiq Ahmad, 33 resident of Wan Bhachran along with his two family members were traveling on a car ( C-249) towards Minawali for marriage shopping when a recklessly driven Dumper vehicle ( LF/3377) coming from opposite direction collided with the Car near Mohni Bridge at Chak Nawabwala main road; as a result all three members including Atiq Ahmad, Muhammad Aslam, 22 and Shah Khadim,21 died on the spot.

Bodies were shifted to hospital for legal formalities.

Police have arrested the accused driver Rehmat Ullah and registered case.