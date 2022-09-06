Three of a family killed over property dispute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Three members of a family were killed over a property dispute in Mughalpura on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused, Shan, stabbed to death his uncle Saqib Ali, 40, aunt Marriyum Bibi and cousin Abdullah, and fled.

SP Awais Shafiq with officials reached the spot and started investigation after collecting evidences from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar took notice of the incidentand sought a report from the capital city police officer (CCPO).