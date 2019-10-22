Three of a family shot dead over old enmity

Two brothers and their nephew were shot dead and another was injured after armed men opened fire at them at Hakeem Colony here while they were going to district courts in a rickshaw on Tuesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Two brothers and their nephew were shot dead and another was injured after armed men opened fire at them at Hakeem Colony here while they were going to district courts in a rickshaw on Tuesday.

DSP Rana Jan Muhammad told APP those killed belonged to Khosa family of Jampur and they had come to Rajanpur to attend hearing of a case when they came under an attack.

He said that an accused had been arrested, adding that the incident seemed to be the outcome of an old enmity. Those killed included Shoukat Hussain and Mehboob Hussain and their nephew Nazar Hussain. Their cousin Qubool Khan sustained injuries.

A police team from Rajanpur police station reached the site soon after the incident.

The injured and the bodies were sent to DHQ hospital Rajanpur by Rescue 1122.

Gopang and Khosa families had an old enmity and a man from Gopang family was killed, allegedly by the Khosa family, a year ago. The victims had come to Rajanpur to attend the hearing.

Police said that an FIR had been registered against Rashid Hussain, Liaquat Hussain, Abbas, Shah Nawaz while Karam Hussain and Qaisar were nominated on charges of abetment.

Accused Abbas Gopang has been arrested and the rest of the accused would be apprehended soon, police said.

Meanwhile, bodies of the three deceased persons were handed over to their family and their Namaz-e-Janaza was held and they were buried at a local graveyard.