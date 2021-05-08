Three of a family shot dead, two injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three family members including a female were allegedly shot dead while two sustained bullet injuries by unknown outlaws here at Kacha Mazari a suburban area of Tehsil Rojhan Mazari

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Three family members including a female were allegedly shot dead while two sustained bullet injuries by unknown outlaws here at Kacha Mazari a suburban area of Tehsil Rojhan Mazari.

According to police sources, two brothers Imam Bukhash and Mujahid Hussain were sleeping in their home alongwith other family members including Hussain Bukhash, Khanzadi, Samra Bibi and Natasha. In the meantime, four unidentified armed outlaws entered in the house and started firing on the sleeping family members.

Resultantly, Imam Bukhash, his wife Khanzadi and brother Mujahid Hussain died on the spot while daughter of Imam Bukhash namely Natasha (7) and Mujahid Hussain's wife Samra Bibi sustained serious injuries.

DSP Rojhan Mazari Circle Chaudhry Fayyaz-Ul-Haq told journalists that investigations have been started into the incident. He said that bodies have been handed over to heirs after conducting autopsy from the hospital while injured have also been shifted in the hospital.