UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Of Family Among 4 Killed, 8 Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 08:40 PM

Three of family among 4 killed, 8 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Four people including three family members were killed while 8 others received multiple injuries in a road accident in the limits of Dijkot police station on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, Advocate Toufiqur Rehman of Summundri city along with his family was going to Nawan Pind by a car (FSD-8458) when another car (BRK-99) coming from Faisalabad collided near Adda Dijkot.

As a result, Toufiqur Rehman (40), his wife Shugufta Toufiq (32), his 7-month-old son and a 55-year-old woman Ghulam Fatima died on the spot while eight others suffered multiple injuries.

The injured are: Haroon (23), Shahzad (29), Waqas (27), all residents of Pakpattan, Arslan (30) of Okara, 3 sons and one daughter of Toufiqur Rehman includingHuzaifa Toufiq (5 years) and Rafy Toufiq (6 years).

The injured have been shifted to hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad Police Station Arslan Car Died Road Accident Wife Okara Pakpattan Women Sunday Family All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

26 minutes ago

Space-focused event launches Expo 2020’s themati ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines 8 businesses and warns 13 for ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

3 hours ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.