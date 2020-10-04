Three of family among 4 killed, 8 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Four people including three family members were killed while 8 others received multiple injuries in a road accident in the limits of Dijkot police station on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, Advocate Toufiqur Rehman of Summundri city along with his family was going to Nawan Pind by a car (FSD-8458) when another car (BRK-99) coming from Faisalabad collided near Adda Dijkot.

As a result, Toufiqur Rehman (40), his wife Shugufta Toufiq (32), his 7-month-old son and a 55-year-old woman Ghulam Fatima died on the spot while eight others suffered multiple injuries.

The injured are: Haroon (23), Shahzad (29), Waqas (27), all residents of Pakpattan, Arslan (30) of Okara, 3 sons and one daughter of Toufiqur Rehman includingHuzaifa Toufiq (5 years) and Rafy Toufiq (6 years).

The injured have been shifted to hospital.