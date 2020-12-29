UrduPoint.com
Three Of Family Dies Of Suffocation In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :At least three members of a family including women were suffocated to death due to leakage of gas in room at Hazara Town Quetta city on Tuesday afternoon.

According to details, rescue sources said the incident occurred at Quetta,when the family did not wake up or show any signs of being present in the house, the neighbors checked on them and found three persons dead, a private news channel reported.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital where the postmortem confirmed that the deaths occurred due to gas suffocation.

