Three of family dies, six injured as roof of house caves in

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Three of family died and six others sustained injuries when roof a dilapidated room caved in at Pawakai area in the outskirts of the City.

Police said Tuesday that family of Noorullah was asleep when roof of a dilapidated room suddenly caved last night, trapping eight persons of his family under debris.

As result, Nasir, Kamran and Umair died on the spot and five others including Junaid (10), Salman (21), Owais ( 13), Salar (14) and a women sustained injuries and shifted to hospital by the Rescue 1122 teams.