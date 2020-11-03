UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Of Family Dies, Six Injured As Roof Of House Caves In

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:30 PM

Three of family dies, six injured as roof of house caves in

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Three of family died and six others sustained injuries when roof a dilapidated room caved in at Pawakai area in the outskirts of the City.

Police said Tuesday that family of Noorullah was asleep when roof of a dilapidated room suddenly caved last night, trapping eight persons of his family under debris.

As result, Nasir, Kamran and Umair died on the spot and five others including Junaid (10), Salman (21), Owais ( 13), Salar (14) and a women sustained injuries and shifted to hospital by the Rescue 1122 teams.

Related Topics

Died Nasir Rescue 1122 Women Family

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Cen ..

11 minutes ago

Zimbabwe win toss, bat first in 3rd ODI

55 minutes ago

Pakistan records 14 more deaths and 1,1 76 new cas ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.