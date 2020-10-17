UrduPoint.com
Three Of Family Found Dead In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 01:01 PM

A woman, her daughter and a toddler son were found dead in their home, in the limits of Satellite police station on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :A woman, her daughter and a toddler son were found dead in their home, in the limits of Satellite police station on Saturday.

Police said that Nasreen Bibi (40) and along with her daughter Iram (13) and Ahmed (2) was living in a rented home in Satellite Town when they were strangled by unidentified accused.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a hospital for autopsy.

A case has been registered.

Police are investigating.

