Three of family found murdered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Three members of a family were found murdered at a house in Chung area here on Sunday.

Police said that on the information, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and found lawyer Amanat Ali (33), his wife Shabana (30) and two-month-old daughter Ezal dead.

All the three victims were brutally killed with the help of a sharp edged weapon after tying their hands and feet.

Police further said that Amanat Ali had a dispute with his brother Amin over property andthe latter's had been suspected of triple murder incident.

Police were searching the suspect.