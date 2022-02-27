UrduPoint.com

Three Of Family Found Murdered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Three of family found murdered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Three members of a family were found murdered at a house in Chung area here on Sunday.

Police said that on the information, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and found lawyer Amanat Ali (33), his wife Shabana (30) and two-month-old daughter Ezal dead.

All the three victims were brutally killed with the help of a sharp edged weapon after tying their hands and feet.

Police further said that Amanat Ali had a dispute with his brother Amin over property andthe latter's had been suspected of triple murder incident.

Police were searching the suspect.

