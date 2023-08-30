Three of family gunned down

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Three members of a family were gunned down in Shaqpur Khurd, in the jurisdiction of Factory Area police station, some 24 km away from here on Wednesday.

According to police, unidentified people came on a motorcycle stormed into the house of Akram and opened indiscriminate fire at the family.

As a result of which Akram and his two daughters- Fatima and Uzma sustained critical bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The motive behind the triple murder was stated to be an old enmity over a piece of land.

On information, Factory Area police reached the spot and collected evidences.

The police have sent the bodies to hospital for postmortem.

DPO Sheikhupura Zahid Nawaz Marwat directed the police to cordon off the area for the arrest of suspects at the earliest.

Further investigation was underway.