Three Of Family Injured In Roof Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Three of family injured in roof collapse

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Three members of a family were injured in a roof collapse incident here on Sunday.

Police said the incident took place at Awan Market, Ashiana Road where roof of a house collapsed, causing injuries to three persons of a family identified as Allah Dittah (55), his sons- Babar (22) and Muhammad Khawar (31).

On information, rescue teams reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The rescuers pulled out the injured persons from debris and shifted them to GeneralHospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

