UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Of Family Killed As Roof Caves In Rajanpur

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:23 PM

Three of family killed as roof caves in Rajanpur

Three members of a family died after roof of their Katcha house caved in due to overnight rain at Basti Mahay near Dajal, Jampur tahsil on Monday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Three members of a family died after roof of their Katcha house caved in due to overnight rain at Basti Mahay near Dajal, Jampur tahsil on Monday.

Rescuers said that five other family members have been rescued and shifted to hospital after first aid treatment.

They said that eight members of the family were buried under the rubble after the roof collapsed following heavy rain.

An elderly woman Mukhtar Mai (50), her adolescent son Amir (10) and her teenage grand daughter Saira (16) died on the spot.

Those rescued and shifted to hospital included Sabal Mai (45), Jannat Mai (23), Shakeela Mai (25), Nasir (12) and Nadir (30).

Related Topics

Died Nasir Jampur Women Family

Recent Stories

ION and Navya form partnership to deliver sustaina ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed honours 10 winners of Zayed Sust ..

11 minutes ago

UAE revive qualification hope with 2-0 win over DP ..

1 hour ago

Samsung’s Family Hub Brings Food AI and Automati ..

1 hour ago

Punjab Chief Minister offers assistance to his cou ..

2 minutes ago

Artist community demands fast Copyright digitizati ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.