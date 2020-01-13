Three of family killed as roof caves in Rajanpur

Three members of a family died after roof of their Katcha house caved in due to overnight rain at Basti Mahay near Dajal, Jampur tahsil on Monday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Three members of a family died after roof of their Katcha house caved in due to overnight rain at Basti Mahay near Dajal, Jampur tahsil on Monday.

Rescuers said that five other family members have been rescued and shifted to hospital after first aid treatment.

They said that eight members of the family were buried under the rubble after the roof collapsed following heavy rain.

An elderly woman Mukhtar Mai (50), her adolescent son Amir (10) and her teenage grand daughter Saira (16) died on the spot.

Those rescued and shifted to hospital included Sabal Mai (45), Jannat Mai (23), Shakeela Mai (25), Nasir (12) and Nadir (30).