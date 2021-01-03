Three of family killed as van crashes into tree

CHICHAWATNI, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :-:Three members of a family were killed while five others sustained injuries when a commuters van crashed into a roadside tree at Kamalia road here on Sunday.

According to police, the accident took place near Khan Da Chak where a commuters van ran into a roadside tree after its driver lost control over the steering wheel.

As a result, Abdur Rauf Butt, Khalida and Farida died on the spot while Sofia Aslam, Shugufta, Farooq, Mubbashir and six-year-old Arham suffered multiple injuries.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital Chachawatni. All the victims belong to Vehari.

Police were investigating.