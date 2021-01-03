UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Of Family Killed As Van Crashes Into Tree

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 10:40 AM

Three of family killed as van crashes into tree

CHICHAWATNI, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :-:Three members of a family were killed while five others sustained injuries when a commuters van crashed into a roadside tree at Kamalia road here on Sunday.

According to police, the accident took place near Khan Da Chak where a commuters van ran into a roadside tree after its driver lost control over the steering wheel.

As a result, Abdur Rauf Butt, Khalida and Farida died on the spot while Sofia Aslam, Shugufta, Farooq, Mubbashir and six-year-old Arham suffered multiple injuries.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital Chachawatni. All the victims belong to Vehari.

Police were investigating.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Road Died Sofia Van Vehari Kamalia Sunday Family All

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2021 in Pakistan

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

Over 130 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh Over ..

10 hours ago

Niger presidential favourite wins first round, hea ..

10 hours ago

Argentina Reports Adverse Reaction to Sputnik V Va ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.