Three of family killed in lightning strike

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Three persons including a minor boy were killed, while two others sustained serious burns in lightning strike incident in Thatha Kharlan village, about 5-km from here.

According to Rescue-1122 source on Thursday, Abdullah (7), Ehtisham (17), Mubashar (25),Muhammad Asif (22) and Mubeen (25), residents of Thatha Kharlan, took shelter under the trees near their village during heavy rain when they were struck by lightning.

Consequently, Abdullah, Ehtisham and Mubashar were killed on the spot, while others suffered serious burn injuries and were shifted to trauma center.