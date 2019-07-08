UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Of Family Killed In Road Accident In Rajanpur

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 06:22 PM

Three of family killed in road accident in Rajanpur

An adolescent girl and her parents were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a bus at bypass road in the suburbs of Jampur on Monday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :An adolescent girl and her parents were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a bus at bypass road in the suburbs of Jampur on Monday.

Jam Tariq Hussain Guddan of Mauza Basti Guddan was taking his wife Asma and 12 years old daughter Farwa somewhere when a passenger bus, LES-9507, hit them at bypass road.

The collision left Tariq dead on-the-spot while Rescue 1122 shifted mother and daughter to THQ hospital Jampur. Mother died at the hospital while the girl was referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan where she too succumbed to her injuries.

DSP circle Jampur Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq told APP that driver had been arrested and bus taken into custody. He said that investigations were in progress.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Driver Road Died Wife Progress Circle Jampur Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Xi congratulates Levits on assuming office as pres ..

3 minutes ago

Yemen Cholera Cases in First Half of 2019 Exceed T ..

3 minutes ago

Rosoboronexport's Naval Hardware Order Portfolio E ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

3 minutes ago

Major General Khawar Rahman of AMC promoted

9 minutes ago

China troubleshoots problems in countdown to end p ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.