Three of family killed in road accident in Rajanpur

An adolescent girl and her parents were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a bus at bypass road in the suburbs of Jampur on Monday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :An adolescent girl and her parents were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a bus at bypass road in the suburbs of Jampur on Monday.

Jam Tariq Hussain Guddan of Mauza Basti Guddan was taking his wife Asma and 12 years old daughter Farwa somewhere when a passenger bus, LES-9507, hit them at bypass road.

The collision left Tariq dead on-the-spot while Rescue 1122 shifted mother and daughter to THQ hospital Jampur. Mother died at the hospital while the girl was referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan where she too succumbed to her injuries.

DSP circle Jampur Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq told APP that driver had been arrested and bus taken into custody. He said that investigations were in progress.