Three of family killed in road accident in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Three members of a family including a minor girl were killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident , near Yousafwala village on Monday.

According to police, a family was riding a motorcycle near Yousafwala when a rashly driven bus (VRS-3633) hit the two-wheeler.

As a result, Muhammad Idrees (55), his brother Muhammad Shafiq (20) and daughter Tanzeela (7) died on the spot while his wife Shamim Bibi and Ali Hassan (10) sustained multiple injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to DHQ hospital where the condition of Ali Hassan was stated to be critical.

Yousafwala police have taken the bus into custody.

A case has been registered against the bus driver.