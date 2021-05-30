Three of family killed in road accident near Kot Radha Kishan

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :-:Three members of a family were killed in a road accident near Kot Radha Kishan on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, Nasim Meo, 38, resident of Rawal Jhangar village along with his mother Jamee Bibi, 55 and wife Shazia Bibi, 35 was returning to his village from Chhanga Manga by a motorcycle when a rashly driven carry van coming from opposite direction hit the two-wheeler on Chhanga Manga road near Bhoe Asal.

As a result of which all the three motorcycle riders fell onto the road and died on the spot.

On information, rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to THQ hospital Kot Radha Kishan.

Police were investigating.