Three of family killed in Swabi road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Three members of a family were killed and several others injured when two cars collided in Swabi on Monday morning.

Rescue and police sources said that the two speeding cars collided head-on and overturned, which claimed three lives on the spot and injured many.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and police reached the spot and launched the rescue operation, a private news channel reported.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital and police registered a case and started an investigation.