Three of family killed, two injured in car-bus collision

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Three members of a family were killed while two others suffered serious injuries when a bus collided with a car on Kamalia road near here on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident occurred near Chowki Chaddar where a rashly driven bus collided with a car coming from opposite direction.

As a result, car riders- Muhammad Sarwar Gujjar, Abdul Majid Gujjar and Muhammad Arshad Gujjar died on the spot while Asif and Anwar sustained critical injuries who were shifted to THQ hospital Kamalia.

The ill-fated family was going to Chichawatni from Chak No 665/6 of Pir Mehal along with a marriage party.

Police were investigating.

