Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Thursday arrested three of a gang allegedly involved in robbing cash and stock from salesmen of different companies in industrial areas of Landhi and Korangi.

They were arrested from Nishtar Road and three pistols along with rounds and two motorcycles were recovered from them, according to SSP SIU.

Arrested were identified as Mohsin Ali, Sham Muhammad and Nabeel Azeem and the gang consisted of five members.

The accused used to follow the vehicles leaving the factories and loot the cash and various goods loaded in the vehicles from the salesmen at the appropriate place.

They used to hang big bags on their motorbikes and used to fill the bags with stolen goods.

In case of failure in robbing salesmen, the accused used to steal cash, mobile phones and other valuables from passers-by and motorcyclists.

The arrested accused were habitual criminals.

Cases of arms recovered from the accused had been registered under the Sindh Arms Act at the SIU Police Station.