UrduPoint.com

Three Of Gang Involved In Looting Salesmen Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Thursday arrested three of a gang allegedly involved in robbing cash and stock from salesmen of different companies in industrial areas of Landhi and Korangi.

They were arrested from Nishtar Road and three pistols along with rounds and two motorcycles were recovered from them, according to SSP SIU.

Arrested were identified as Mohsin Ali, Sham Muhammad and Nabeel Azeem and the gang consisted of five members.

The accused used to follow the vehicles leaving the factories and loot the cash and various goods loaded in the vehicles from the salesmen at the appropriate place.

They used to hang big bags on their motorbikes and used to fill the bags with stolen goods.

In case of failure in robbing salesmen, the accused used to steal cash, mobile phones and other valuables from passers-by and motorcyclists.

The arrested accused were habitual criminals.

Cases of arms recovered from the accused had been registered under the Sindh Arms Act at the SIU Police Station.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Police Station Mobile CIA Vehicles Road Korangi Landhi Nabeel Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabiliti ..

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabilities with a revolutionary medica ..

2 minutes ago
 Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token stri ..

Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token strike for health risk allowance

10 minutes ago
 Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arreste ..

Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arrested

10 minutes ago
 Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andree ..

Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andreeva strikes blow for teens

10 minutes ago
 Governor for taking action against illegal connect ..

Governor for taking action against illegal connection, compressors to ensure gas ..

15 minutes ago
 Russia 'thwarts' attack on border as three killed ..

Russia 'thwarts' attack on border as three killed in Kyiv

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.