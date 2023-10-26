Three of gang involved in NCP vehicles business arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) along with an intelligence agency busted three of a gang involved in the business of non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles and recovered arms from them

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) along with an intelligence agency busted three of a gang involved in the business of non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles and recovered arms from them.

The accused were arrested during checking at Hub River Road, according to a spokesman for CTD on Thursday.

They were identified as Mir Abdul Sadiq Mengal, Hikmatullah and Abdul Hameed.

The CTD recovered a Kalashnikov, a 9mm pistol and a 30-bore pistol.

During initial interrogation, the arrested revealed their affiliation with an inter-provincial gang involved in NCP vehicles business. They confessed to having moved a number of NCP vehicles from Balochistan to other provinces for which they used to charge Rs. 0.15 million for each vehicle.

Details of the vehicle recovered from their possession were also being checked. Further investigations were underway.