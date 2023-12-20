Open Menu

Three Of Motorcycle Lifters Gang Held

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 07:41 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Liaquatabad Police, following a tip-off, apprehended three individuals associated with a bike theft gang.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Mohsin, Faheem, and Aamir.

A motorcycle stolen from the Azizabad police station, a toolkit and motorcycle accessories were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The case regarding the recovered stolen motorcycle has been filed at the Azizabad police station.

The arrested individuals have been transferred to the investigating authorities for further proceedings.

