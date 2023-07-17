Open Menu

Three Of Motorcycle Lifters Gang Held, 8 Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 08:36 PM

The City district police on Monday claimed to have arrested three most wanted operatives of Cheena group involved in motorcycle lifting across the megalopolis and recovered 8 snatched/stolen motorcycles from the accused

The accused were arrested during a technical/intelligence-based operation from the limits of Chakiwara police station, according to SSP City Arif Aziz.

The accused were wanted by the police and had committed dozens of motorcycle lifting crimes.

They have been identified as Yasir, Ibrahim and Umair. Stolen motorcycles recovered from accused have been stolen from different areas of the city.

A case has been registered against the accused, and raids were being conducted to arrest their other accomplices.

The arrested have been handed over to the CPLC authorities for further legal proceedings.

