Three of robbers gang held, ammunition recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, in a joint intelligence-based operation in the Mehran Town area of the megalopolis, arrested three members of a robbers gang allegedly involved in robberies and recovered arms and ammunition used in the crimes.

According to a spokesman for Sindh Rangers on Friday, the arrested were identified as Saddam, Karam, and Tahir.

They were involved in more than 200 robberies in different areas, including Korangi Crossing, Shah Latif, Bilal Chowrangi, and others. The accused, during preliminary investigations, was revealed selling stolen or snatched motorcycles in Hub, Balochistan.

They were habitual criminals and had been to jail earlier, too. Raids were being carried out to arrest their other accomplices. The arrested, along with the recovered arms and ammunition, have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.