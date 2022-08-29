Three of robbers gang held with help of CCTV footage

(@FahadShabbir)

A team of Boat Basin police station on Monday arrested three of a gang involved in robbing citizens sitting at a tea hotel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :A team of Boat Basin police station on Monday arrested three of a gang involved in robbing citizens sitting at a tea hotel.

According to an official, last month some armed men had robbed number of citizens sitting at a tea hotel located in Clifton Block-2 and fled from the scene doing aerial firing to spread fear.

Upon receiving the information, police registered the case and a team was formed to investigate, which, with the help of CCTV footage succeeded in apprehending the involved accused.

The police also recovered three pistols and six mobile phones from the possession of arrested.

The accused were identified as Adil, Afaq and Ayub Khan while efforts were underway to apprehend their other accomplices. Further investigations were also underway.