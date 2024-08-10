Open Menu

Three Officers Made OSD

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The Punjab government has issued a notification to make three senior officers OSD.

They include MD Cholistan Development Authority Naeem Iqbal Syed, DG PHA, Faisalabad, Mian Abdul Qadeer Shah and ADCR Rahim Yar Khan, Ahmed Raza Butt.

They were ordered to report to the Services and General Administration Department. The Punjab government has issued a formal notification in this regard.

