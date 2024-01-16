Open Menu

Three Officers Of Irrigation Deptt Transferred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The caretaker government has replaced two Chief Engineers and a Superintending Engineer of the Irrigation department including the director of the Baran Dam project.

A notification of the Establishment department issued here said that Grade 20 Chief Engineer Zahoor Ahmed, Project Director, Baran Dam Bannu has been transferred and posted as Director General Small Dams.

Chief Engineer Sheikh Muhammad Jalil, Director Small Dams transferred and posted as Chief Engineer Merged Areas Irrigation Department.

Similarly, Superintending Engineer (BS-19) Wilayat Khan has been transferred and asked to report to the Secretary Irrigation department.

