Three officers of KP bureaucracy transferred

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has transferred three officers of provincial bureaucracy with immediate effect, said a notification issued by KP Establishment Department here on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Nizam-ud-Din has been asked to report at Establishment Department, Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat Director General Manzoor Ahmad has been posted as Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare Department Secretary replacing Muhammad Idrees Khan who has been posted as Principal Secretary to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor.