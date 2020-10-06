UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Officers Of KP Bureaucracy Transferred

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:19 PM

Three officers of KP bureaucracy transferred

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has transferred three officers of provincial bureaucracy with immediate effect, said a notification issued by KP Establishment Department here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has transferred three officers of provincial bureaucracy with immediate effect, said a notification issued by KP Establishment Department here on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Nizam-ud-Din has been asked to report at Establishment Department, Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat Director General Manzoor Ahmad has been posted as Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare Department Secretary replacing Muhammad Idrees Khan who has been posted as Principal Secretary to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Government

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi, Israeli Minister of Culture discus ..

20 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed visits Holocaust Memorial in Be ..

50 minutes ago

District peace committee discusses security plan f ..

1 minute ago

Unidentified Persons Seize Kyrgyzaltyn's Gold Refi ..

1 minute ago

AU Says Backs Somalia's Deal on Election Model Tho ..

1 minute ago

DC sets up control room for monitoring law and ord ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.