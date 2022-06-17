Three officers of KP Information department transferred

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred three officers of provincial information department and assigned them new responsibilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred three officers of provincial information department and assigned them new responsibilities.

According to a notification issued here on Friday, Deputy Director Regional Information Office Bannu, Shams-ul-Haq has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Communication Section Peshawar, Assistant Director Information, Anwar Khan has been posted as Deputy Director Regional Information Office Bannu and Assistant Director Information, Nisar Muhammad as In charge Ittlah Cell.