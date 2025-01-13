Open Menu

Three Officers Of School Education Dept Transferred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 10:33 PM

In a high-level administrative reshuffle, the Punjab School Education Department has transferred several senior officials to improve governance and operational efficiency in the province

According to a notification issued under SO(SE-1)1-427/2024, Fayyaz Ahmad (Grade-19) has been transferred from his position as CEO Education Rahim Yar Khan to assume charge as CEO Education Khanewal. This key post had remained vacant following the appointment of Nasreen Gul as Director Elementary Schools, Multan.

In other moves, Kamran Aziz Khan (Grade-19), previously serving as CEO Education Gujrat, has been reassigned to CEO Education Pakpattan, while Atiqur Rehman (Grade-19) has been transferred from CEO Education Pakpattan to take over as CEO Education Gujrat.

All three officers have been directed to report to their new postings immediately. The transfers are part of an ongoing effort by the department to strengthen educational administration and enhance service delivery across districts.

