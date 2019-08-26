UrduPoint.com
Three Officers Suspended For Showing Negligence In Duties

Mon 26th August 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has suspended three officers of the Mineral Department in showing negligence in performing duties.

The suspended officers are included Deputy Director (Mineral), Zahooruddin, Assistant Director (Mineral) Mohammad Fida and Royalty Inspector, Tajjamul Shah, said a press release here on Monday.

On the directives of the Minister for Minerals, a drive has been launched against illegal lease holders in the province and in this connection, the Deputy Secretary, Minerals Department, Riaz Mohammad along with his team visited Urmar Lower in connections with the campaign where he found that some people were illegally extracting silt and gravel, which was the duty of the concerned officers.

So in wake of negligence in responsibilities, the three officers were suspended.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Minister for Minerals, Amjad Ali Khan has declared the eradication of illegal mining as top priority of the PTI government and issued special directives and responsibilities to all officers and employees in this regard.

