UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Officers Transferred In FDA

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:55 PM

Three officers transferred in FDA

Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Amir Aziz transferred three officers in the larger interest of the public and office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) -:Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Amir Aziz transferred three officers in the larger interest of the public and office.

According to notification issued here Thursday, Jhonson Haroon Gill has been posted as Director Revenue Domestic.

Faqeer Hussain Babar, Director Private Housing Scheme and Rohan Javed Deputy Director P&D have been posted as technical advisor to Director Housing.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Housing

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Talks of What May Happen If Normandy For ..

35 seconds ago

Power shutdown in Faisalabad

39 seconds ago

China to announce new national level cultural heri ..

46 seconds ago

Hyderabad District Cricket Association ground Kohi ..

4 minutes ago

UK economy shrinks as Brexit looms

4 minutes ago

NASA Orders 24-Hour Delay in ICON Satellite Launch ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.