Three officers transferred in FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) -:Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Amir Aziz transferred three officers in the larger interest of the public and office.

According to notification issued here Thursday, Jhonson Haroon Gill has been posted as Director Revenue Domestic.

Faqeer Hussain Babar, Director Private Housing Scheme and Rohan Javed Deputy Director P&D have been posted as technical advisor to Director Housing.