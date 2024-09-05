Three Officers Transferred/posted In Pakistan Railways
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Railways ministry on Thursday transferred three officers with immediate effect until further orders.
According to the notification issued here, Samin Ullah Khan Gandapur, a BS-21 officer of Mechanical Engineering Department of Pakistan Railways presently working as General Manager/ W&SI, Pakistan Railways, Headquarters Office, Lahore is transferred and posted as Director General, Pakistan Railway academy Walton, Lahore relieving Sufian Sarfraz Dogar, CEO/PRFTC, from the additional charge of the said post.
Abdul Malik, a BS-21 officer of Mechanical Engineering Department of Pakistan Railways, presently working as Secretary Railway board (BS-2I), Ministry of Railways, Islamabad is assigned to look after the charge of the post of Managing Director, Pakistan Railways Advisory and Consultancy Services (PRACS) Rawalpindi, in addition to his own duties.
Similarly, Waqar Ahmed Shahid, a BS-20 officer of Railways (Commercial & Transportation) Group, presently working as Managing Director, Pakistan Railways Advisory and Consultancy Services (PRACS) Rawalpindi, is transferred and posted as General Manager/ W&SI, Pakistan Railways, Headquarters Office, Lahore, in his own pay and scale.
The orders were issued with the approval of secretary/ chairman railways.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM reaffirms Pakistan readiness to promote intra-Commomwealth trade, advancing agenda19 seconds ago
-
Dr Muhammad Afzal assumes additional charge as VC UoE Lahore25 seconds ago
-
PFA unearths two units packing adulterated tea leaves, species in Shah Alam Market28 seconds ago
-
Two children died in Sehwan poisonous drug incident32 seconds ago
-
All three Mpox patients recover: DG Public Health34 seconds ago
-
CDA chairman assures FPCCI delegation of business-friendly environment40 seconds ago
-
Trader’s house burgled in Khanewal10 minutes ago
-
Iranian ambassador felicitates Pakistan on Defense Day10 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies10 minutes ago
-
Two women killed in Hala boat mishap incident10 minutes ago
-
Disaster preparedness knowledge enhanced in Balochistan: Ghorezai10 minutes ago
-
40 gangs busted, 113 outlaws arrested in August11 minutes ago