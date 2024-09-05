Three officers transferred/posted in Pakistan Railways

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Railways ministry on Thursday transferred three officers with immediate effect until further orders.

According to the notification issued here, Samin Ullah Khan Gandapur, a BS-21 officer of Mechanical Engineering Department of Pakistan Railways presently working as General Manager/ W&SI, Pakistan Railways, Headquarters Office, Lahore is transferred and posted as Director General, Pakistan Railway academy Walton, Lahore relieving Sufian Sarfraz Dogar, CEO/PRFTC, from the additional charge of the said post.

Abdul Malik, a BS-21 officer of Mechanical Engineering Department of Pakistan Railways, presently working as Secretary Railway board (BS-2I), Ministry of Railways, Islamabad is assigned to look after the charge of the post of Managing Director, Pakistan Railways Advisory and Consultancy Services (PRACS) Rawalpindi, in addition to his own duties.

Similarly, Waqar Ahmed Shahid, a BS-20 officer of Railways (Commercial & Transportation) Group, presently working as Managing Director, Pakistan Railways Advisory and Consultancy Services (PRACS) Rawalpindi, is transferred and posted as General Manager/ W&SI, Pakistan Railways, Headquarters Office, Lahore, in his own pay and scale.

The orders were issued with the approval of secretary/ chairman railways.