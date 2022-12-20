Three officials of Elite Force sustain injuries in road mishap

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Three officials of Elite Force sustained injuries as their vehicle collided with a truck, here on Tuesday.

According Rescue 1122, the mishap occurred near UK Baba Hotel.

The injured officials were identified as Asif, Basit and Qaisar Abbas.

Rescue 1122 staffers shifted the injured persons to district headquarters hospital.

The police concerned was investigating into incident.

Further investigation was underway.