Three officials of registry branch suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Three officials of registration branch Urban-I were suspended for misconduct and

inefficiency under PEEDA Act 2006.

In preliminary hearing, all the three officials were found involved in issuance of

fake/bogus Sale Deed of property of a citizen resident of Chak No 124-JB, tehsil

city, Faisalabad.

The suspended officials are Munir Ahmad Junior Clerk/former Registry Muharrar;

Usman Junior Clerk/Record Keeper and Asif Wilana Naib Qasid Registration branch.